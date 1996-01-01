Interacting with users through dialogs

Presented to users within a modal window, Dialogs provide a focused workflow to quickly collect information from users.
Conversation with bots is best when it's casual, as natural as spoken language. If you need more structured information from a user, a straight forward form-based approach will lead to clear, actionable information.
Users trigger your app's dialogs by clicking on buttons, selecting from menus, or invoking slash commands. Dialogs contain a variety of guided input types.
The dialog experience focuses squarely on the task at hand. User input is validated before being sent back to your app.
Dialogs are part of the interactive framework already powering message menus and buttons, though form composition differs significantly from messages and action deliveries do not include a
response_url.
Apps can invoke dialogs when users interact with slash commands, message buttons, or message menus. Each interaction will include a
trigger_id, a kind of short-lived pointer to interaction's who, what, where, and when. Form submissions deliver to the Action URL associated with your Slack app.
Dialogs may contain a careful mixture of standard inputs: short text entry, long-form text areas, and drop-down menus. More are on the way.
Most developers building and handling dialogs will follow steps similar to these:
trigger_id in the command invocation or interactive action payload.
dialog.open to initiate a dialog in context with the user, providing a
trigger_id and desired form elements.
Since dialogs require a Slack app and legacy custom integrations are not supported, you'll need to create, configure, and install a Slack app before getting started with dialogs. Maybe you've done this already.
At minimum, you must configure the Interactive Components section of app management. Follow the UI's instructions to provide an Action URL to receive form submissions and other interactions.
If you will use a slash command to initiate dialogs, you will also need to configure your app's slash command.
It is necessary to reinstall your app after adding additional features and capabilities.
Using dialogs can greatly enhance your in-house internal integration tools.
A dialog cannot be invoked without first being initiated by a message interaction or a slash command. That means a user needs to interact with a message button, message menu, or slash command provided by your app before they can engage with any dialog experiences your app provides.
Slack attaches a
trigger_id value as part of all interaction payloads you receive, which acts a pointer to a specific moment in the space-Slack-time continuum where a user interacted with your app.
Here's an example of an interactive message action containing a
trigger_id:
{
"actions": [
{
"name": "channels_list",
"selected_options": [
{
"value": "C012AB3CD"
}
]
}
],
"callback_id": "select_simple_1234",
"team": {
"id": "T012AB0A1",
"domain": "pocket-calculator"
},
"channel": {
"id": "C012AB3CD",
"name": "general"
},
"user": {
"id": "U012A1BCD",
"name": "musik"
},
"action_ts": "1481579588.685999",
"message_ts": "1481579582.000003",
"attachment_id": "1",
"token": "iUeRJkkRC9RMMvSRTd8gdq2m",
"response_url": "https://hooks.slack.com/actions/T012AB0A1/123456789/JpmK0yzoZDeRiqfeduTBYXWQ",
"trigger_id": "13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0"
}
And here's an example of a slash command execution containing a
trigger_id:
token=gIkuvaNzQIHg97ATvDxqgjtO
team_id=T0001
team_domain=example
enterprise_id=E0001
enterprise_name=Globular%20Construct%20Inc
channel_id=C2147483705
channel_name=test
user_id=U2147483697
user_name=Steve
command=/weather
text=94070
response_url=https://hooks.slack.com/commands/1234/5678
trigger_id=13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0
These interactions are the inciting event to your app opening a dialog. The
trigger_id is the key to unlock you app's momentary, focused dialog functionality.
To begin a modal dialog, call the
dialog.open method.
As with all of our Web API methods,
dialog.open takes URL-encoded parameters as arguments. Similar to
chat.postMessage,
chat.unfurl, and
chat.update this method also includes a parameter that expects a JSON object encoded with
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
A simple form you might create could be modeled in JSON as:
{
"callback_id": "ryde-46e2b0",
"title": "Request a Ride",
"submit_label": "Request",
"elements": [
{
"type": "text",
"label": "Pickup Location",
"name": "loc_origin"
},
{
"type": "text",
"label": "Dropoff Location",
"name": "loc_destination"
}
]
}
To prepare that as a HTTP POST to
dialog.open, you'd optionally minify and then URL encode that JSON to a single string, displayed below as the value for the
dialog POST body parameter.
POST /api/dialog.open?token=xoxb-such-and-such&trigger_id=13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0
dialog=%7B%22callback_id%22%3A%22ryde-46e2b0%22%2C%22title%22%3A%22Request%20a%20Ride%22%2C%22submit_label%22%3A%22Request%22%2C%22elements%22%3A%5B%7B%22type%22%3A%22text%22%2C%22label%22%3A%22Pickup%20Location%22%2C%22name%22%3A%22loc_origin%22%7D%2C%7B%22type%22%3A%22text%22%2C%22label%22%3A%22Dropoff%20Location%22%2C%22name%22%3A%22loc_destination%22%7D%5D%7D
If all is well, you'll get a clean HTTP 200 OK response with an
application/json body declaring:
{
"ok": true
}
If your
dialog parameter or other aspects of your dialog are invalid, detailed errors are provided to help aid you in correcting them. See
dialog.open for full detail on error conditions.
Your dialog is presented to users stylishly with your carefully chosen
title and curated form
elements.
By default, all form elements are required. Use the
optional field to make an element non-mandatory.
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|
title
|String
|User-facing title of this entire dialog. 24 characters to work with and it's required.
|
callback_id
|String
|An identifier strictly for you to recognize submissions of this particular instance of a dialog. Use something meaningful to your app. 255 characters maximum. Absolutely required.
|
elements
|Array
|Up to 5 form elements are allowed per dialog. See elements below. Required.
|
submit_label
|String
|User-facing string for whichever button-like thing submits the form, depending on form factor. Defaults to
Submit, localized in whichever language the end user prefers. 24 characters maximum, and may contain only a single word.
For best practices in designing your dialogs, consult our guide to Creating useful dialogs.
The current list of supported form elements include:
text - Text inputs work well with concise free-form answers and inputs with unestablished bounds, such as names, email addresses, or ticket titles if your form is used for something like a bug tracker.
textarea - Text Areas are best when the expected answer is long — over 150 characters or so —. It is best for open-ended and qualitative questions.
select - Select menus are for multiple choice questions, and great for close-ended quantitative questions, such as office locations, priority level, meal preference, etc.
The form elements
text and
textarea may contain a
subtype.
For a superb user experience, use the correct element type for each field. For example, use
number for numerical input like a phone number. This is especially helpful when your users are on a mobile device.
Text elements are single-line plain text fields.
By default, all fields are required for a user to fill., or the client validation will give the user an error. You can also set each field optional (
"optional": "true") and in this case, empty fields will submit as
null.
Example:
{
"label": "Email Address",
"name": "email",
"type": "text",
"subtype": "email",
"placeholder": "you@example.com"
}
There is an optional
subtype for the
type: text. The value of the
subtext can be set either
number,
tel, or
url, where the default is a plain text. Setting the
subtype is especially important for mobile Slack clients where it will trigger special keyboards, for instance, when a form field expects a phone number, you should use the tel so it invokes the numeric keypad.
|Element
|Type
|Description
|
label
|String
|Label displayed to user. Required. 24 character maximum.
|
name
|String
|Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters.
|
type
|String
|The type of form element. Required. Must be
text,
textarea, or
select.
|
max_length
|Integer
|Maximum input length allowed for element. Up to
150 characters. Defaults to
150.
|
min_length
|Integer
|Minimum input length allowed for element. Up to
150 characters. Defaults to
0.
|
optional
|Boolean
|Provide
true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required.
|
hint
|String
|Helpful text provided to assist users in answering a question. Up to 150 characters.
|
subtype
|String
|A subtype for this text input. Accepts
email,
number,
tel, or
url. In some form factors, optimized input is provided for this subtype.
|
value
|String
|A default value for this field. Up to 500 characters.
|
placeholder
|String
|A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum.
A
textarea is a multi-line plain text editing control. You've likely encountered these on the world wide web. Use this element if you want a relatively long answer from users.
Simplest example:
{
"label": "Additional information",
"name": "comment",
"type": "textarea",
"hint": "Provide additional information if needed."
}
|
Attribute
|Type
|Description
|
type
|String
|For a text area, the
type is always
textarea. It's required.
|
label
|String
|Label displayed to user. Required. No more than 24 characters.
|
name
|String
|Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters.
|
placeholder
|String
|A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum.
|
max_length
|Integer
|Maximum input length allowed for element.
0-
500 characters. Defaults to 150.
|
min_length
|Integer
|Minimum input length allowed for element.
1-
500 characters. Defaults to 0.
|
optional
|Boolean
|Provide
true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required.
|
hint
|String
|Helpful text provided to assist users in answering a question. Up to 150 characters.
|
subtype
|String
|A subtype for this text area, just in case you need a lot of space for them.
email,
number,
tel, or
url
|
value
|String
|A default value for this field. Up to 500 characters.
Use the
select element for multiple choice selections allowing users to pick a single item from a list. True to web roots, this selection is displayed as a dropdown menu.
A
select element may contain up to 100 selections, provided as an array of simple hashes (see below) in the form element's
options field.
Example
select form element definition:
{
"label": "Meal preferences",
"type": "select",
"name": "meal_preferences",
"placeholder": "Select a meal preference",
"options": [
{
"label": "Hindu (Indian) vegetarian",
"value": "hindu"
},
{
"label": "Strict vegan",
"value": "vegan"
},
{
"label": "Kosher",
"value": "kosher"
},
{
"label": "Just put it in a burrito",
"value": "burrito"
},
{
"label": "Other",
"other": "other"
}
]
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|
label
|String
|Label displayed to user. Required. No more than 24 characters.
|
name
|String
|Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters.
|
type
|String
|Set this to
select for select elements.
|
placeholder
|String
|A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum.
|
options
|Array
|Provide up to 100 option element attributes. Required for this type.
|
optional
|Boolean
|Provide
true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required.
Each option you provide in a
select form element must have both a
label and
value.
|Option attribute
|Type
|Description
|
label
|String
|User-facing text for this option. 75 characters maximum. Required.
|
value
|String
|The string your app wants to "know" when this option is selected. 75 characters maximum. Absolutely required.
If you happen to provide an integer
value attribute, we'll just parse it as a string and absolutely refuse to do any kind of maths for you.
The typical submission workflow is:
callback_id you set at dialog creation and the values submitted by the user.
Upon a user submission, the API handles a built-in client-side validation and server-side validation.
As soon as your user hits the submit button, Slack client will validate the user's inputs against the validation parameters that you have passes to make sure that all the required fields are filled and the formats are correct. And the form won't submit until the user corrects all errors.
Once everything is fine and the form was successfully submitted, Slack will send the information via HTTP POST to your Action URL, which you registered when configuring your Slack app in the Interactive Components section of app management.
When your app receives either a success or error response payload, you must return the status immediately in less than 3 seconds, and it must be synchronous!
Here, you may want to check errors in the server-side to send the user additional error messages. If the app finds any error with the dialog data, it should respond with a payload describing the elements and error messages. The API returns these errors the client, so that the client will update the dialog with the error messages.
Example error message payload:
{
"errors": [
{
"name": "email_address",
"error": "Sorry, this email domain is not authorized!"
},
{
"name": "username",
"error": "Uh-oh. This username has been taken!"
}
]
}
name and
error are both strings.
name correlates to one of your dialog's named fields and the error is a short string describing how the response is inadequate.
If there is no problem with the submission, your app must respond with
200 OK with an empty body. This will complete the dialog.
Additionally, the payload from your Action URL contains a verification token, which confirms the payload is in fact sent from Slack. Verify the token against your stored records, found in the App Credential section of your app's management console.
The values you receive on your Action URL are almost identical to the interactive message lifecycle.
However, dialog requests do not contain a
response_url. To create a message thanking the user or reporting status or answers to a user, you'll need to use a method like
chat.postMessage.
For example, if you are building an app for survey, it is still a good idea to send a follow-up message to make sure your valuable user knows the form submission was successful!
Existing workflows using only conversation, message buttons, or message menus can be enhanced with the focused concentration made possible with dialogs.
Imagine a
/helpdesk slash command connected to a company's internal IT helpdesk. With very limited syntax enforcement and the wild possibilities inherent in free-form text, filing a ticket is imprecise and less instantly actionable.
/helpdesk hardware "help my cat chewed on my mouse cable it doesn't work anymore"
Commands like this are noble in purpose but could be made more precise in execution with dialogs.
Your software could easily interpret this as a ticket meant for a
hardware category. With some heuristics and analysis, your app might derive that it's about a mouse.
Without asking a series of focused questions to illuminate the entire surface area of the user's inquiry, the user's submission is significantly less actionable than its potential.
By invoking a dialog, you may ask specific guided questions around urgency, platform, location, and other nuances made possible with multiple choice.
Another example, illustrated in the animation below, demonstrates a slash command execution leading to an optimized dialog and useful outcome.
dialog.open cannot yet be used with workspace tokens.