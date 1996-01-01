Interacting with users through dialogs

Presented to users within a modal window, Dialogs provide a focused workflow to quickly collect information from users. Conversation with bots is best when it's casual, as natural as spoken language. If you need more structured information from a user, a straight forward form-based approach will lead to clear, actionable information.

Users trigger your app's dialogs by clicking on buttons, selecting from menus, or invoking slash commands. Dialogs contain a variety of guided input types.

The dialog experience focuses squarely on the task at hand. User input is validated before being sent back to your app.

Implementing dialogs in your app

Dialogs are part of the interactive framework already powering message menus and buttons, though form composition differs significantly from messages and action deliveries do not include a response_url .

Apps can invoke dialogs when users interact with slash commands, message buttons, or message menus. Each interaction will include a trigger_id , a kind of short-lived pointer to interaction's who, what, where, and when. Form submissions deliver to the Action URL associated with your Slack app.

Dialogs may contain a careful mixture of standard inputs: short text entry, long-form text areas, and drop-down menus. More are on the way.

Implementation overview

Most developers building and handling dialogs will follow steps similar to these:

Build an interactive message, a slash command, or both. Dialogs cannot open until users interact with buttons, menus, or slash commands. As users interact or invoke commands, look for a trigger_id in the command invocation or interactive action payload. Use dialog.open to initiate a dialog in context with the user, providing a trigger_id and desired form elements. Once completed, results are sent to your application's interactive action URL. Your app posts the results to a channel or provides some other submission confirmation message.

Preparing apps for dialogs

Since dialogs require a Slack app and legacy custom integrations are not supported, you'll need to create, configure, and install a Slack app before getting started with dialogs. Maybe you've done this already.

At minimum, you must configure the Interactive Components section of app management. Follow the UI's instructions to provide an Action URL to receive form submissions and other interactions.

If you will use a slash command to initiate dialogs, you will also need to configure your app's slash command.

It is necessary to reinstall your app after adding additional features and capabilities.

Using dialogs can greatly enhance your in-house internal integration tools.

Interactive triggers

A dialog cannot be invoked without first being initiated by a message interaction or a slash command. That means a user needs to interact with a message button, message menu, or slash command provided by your app before they can engage with any dialog experiences your app provides.

Slack attaches a trigger_id value as part of all interaction payloads you receive, which acts a pointer to a specific moment in the space-Slack-time continuum where a user interacted with your app.

Here's an example of an interactive message action containing a trigger_id :

{ "actions": [ { "name": "channels_list", "selected_options": [ { "value": "C012AB3CD" } ] } ], "callback_id": "select_simple_1234", "team": { "id": "T012AB0A1", "domain": "pocket-calculator" }, "channel": { "id": "C012AB3CD", "name": "general" }, "user": { "id": "U012A1BCD", "name": "musik" }, "action_ts": "1481579588.685999", "message_ts": "1481579582.000003", "attachment_id": "1", "token": "iUeRJkkRC9RMMvSRTd8gdq2m", "response_url": "https://hooks.slack.com/actions/T012AB0A1/123456789/JpmK0yzoZDeRiqfeduTBYXWQ", "trigger_id": "13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0" }

And here's an example of a slash command execution containing a trigger_id :

token=gIkuvaNzQIHg97ATvDxqgjtO team_id=T0001 team_domain=example enterprise_id=E0001 enterprise_name=Globular%20Construct%20Inc channel_id=C2147483705 channel_name=test user_id=U2147483697 user_name=Steve command=/weather text=94070 response_url=https://hooks.slack.com/commands/1234/5678 trigger_id=13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0

These interactions are the inciting event to your app opening a dialog. The trigger_id is the key to unlock you app's momentary, focused dialog functionality.

Opening a dialog

To begin a modal dialog, call the dialog.open method.

As with all of our Web API methods, dialog.open takes URL-encoded parameters as arguments. Similar to chat.postMessage , chat.unfurl , and chat.update this method also includes a parameter that expects a JSON object encoded with application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

A simple form you might create could be modeled in JSON as:

{ "callback_id": "ryde-46e2b0", "title": "Request a Ride", "submit_label": "Request", "elements": [ { "type": "text", "label": "Pickup Location", "name": "loc_origin" }, { "type": "text", "label": "Dropoff Location", "name": "loc_destination" } ] }

To prepare that as a HTTP POST to dialog.open , you'd optionally minify and then URL encode that JSON to a single string, displayed below as the value for the dialog POST body parameter.

POST /api/dialog.open?token=xoxb-such-and-such&trigger_id=13345224609.738474920.8088930838d88f008e0 dialog=%7B%22callback_id%22%3A%22ryde-46e2b0%22%2C%22title%22%3A%22Request%20a%20Ride%22%2C%22submit_label%22%3A%22Request%22%2C%22elements%22%3A%5B%7B%22type%22%3A%22text%22%2C%22label%22%3A%22Pickup%20Location%22%2C%22name%22%3A%22loc_origin%22%7D%2C%7B%22type%22%3A%22text%22%2C%22label%22%3A%22Dropoff%20Location%22%2C%22name%22%3A%22loc_destination%22%7D%5D%7D

If all is well, you'll get a clean HTTP 200 OK response with an application/json body declaring:

{ "ok": true }

Error handling

If your dialog parameter or other aspects of your dialog are invalid, detailed errors are provided to help aid you in correcting them. See dialog.open for full detail on error conditions.

Top-level dialog attributes

Your dialog is presented to users stylishly with your carefully chosen title and curated form elements .

By default, all form elements are required. Use the optional field to make an element non-mandatory.

Attribute Type Description title String User-facing title of this entire dialog. 24 characters to work with and it's required. callback_id String An identifier strictly for you to recognize submissions of this particular instance of a dialog. Use something meaningful to your app. 255 characters maximum. Absolutely required. elements Array Up to 5 form elements are allowed per dialog. See elements below. Required. submit_label String User-facing string for whichever button-like thing submits the form, depending on form factor. Defaults to Submit , localized in whichever language the end user prefers. 24 characters maximum, and may contain only a single word.

Dialog form elements

For best practices in designing your dialogs, consult our guide to Creating useful dialogs.

The current list of supported form elements include:

text - Text inputs work well with concise free-form answers and inputs with unestablished bounds, such as names, email addresses, or ticket titles if your form is used for something like a bug tracker.

- work well with concise free-form answers and inputs with unestablished bounds, such as names, email addresses, or ticket titles if your form is used for something like a bug tracker. textarea - Text Areas are best when the expected answer is long — over 150 characters or so —. It is best for open-ended and qualitative questions.

- are best when the expected answer is long — over 150 characters or so —. It is best for open-ended and qualitative questions. select - Select menus are for multiple choice questions, and great for close-ended quantitative questions, such as office locations, priority level, meal preference, etc.

The form elements text and textarea may contain a subtype .

For a superb user experience, use the correct element type for each field. For example, use number for numerical input like a phone number. This is especially helpful when your users are on a mobile device.

Text elements

Text elements are single-line plain text fields.

By default, all fields are required for a user to fill., or the client validation will give the user an error. You can also set each field optional ( "optional": "true" ) and in this case, empty fields will submit as null .

Example:

{ "label": "Email Address", "name": "email", "type": "text", "subtype": "email", "placeholder": "you@example.com" }

There is an optional subtype for the type: text . The value of the subtext can be set either email , number , tel , or url , where the default is a plain text. Setting the subtype is especially important for mobile Slack clients where it will trigger special keyboards, for instance, when a form field expects a phone number, you should use the tel so it invokes the numeric keypad.

Text element attributes

Element Type Description label String Label displayed to user. Required. 24 character maximum. name String Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters. type String The type of form element. Required. Must be text , textarea , or select . max_length Integer Maximum input length allowed for element. Up to 150 characters. Defaults to 150 . min_length Integer Minimum input length allowed for element. Up to 150 characters. Defaults to 0 . optional Boolean Provide true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required. hint String Helpful text provided to assist users in answering a question. Up to 150 characters. subtype String A subtype for this text input. Accepts email , number , tel , or url . In some form factors, optimized input is provided for this subtype. value String A default value for this field. Up to 500 characters. placeholder String A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum.

Textarea elements

A textarea is a multi-line plain text editing control. You've likely encountered these on the world wide web. Use this element if you want a relatively long answer from users.

Simplest example:

{ "label": "Additional information", "name": "comment", "type": "textarea", "hint": "Provide additional information if needed." }

Textarea element attributes

Attribute Type Description type String For a text area, the type is always textarea . It's required. label String Label displayed to user. Required. No more than 24 characters. name String Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters. placeholder String A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum. max_length Integer Maximum input length allowed for element. 0 - 500 characters. Defaults to 150. min_length Integer Minimum input length allowed for element. 1 - 500 characters. Defaults to 0. optional Boolean Provide true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required. hint String Helpful text provided to assist users in answering a question. Up to 150 characters. subtype String A subtype for this text area, just in case you need a lot of space for them. email , number , tel , or url value String A default value for this field. Up to 500 characters.

Select elements

Use the select element for multiple choice selections allowing users to pick a single item from a list. True to web roots, this selection is displayed as a dropdown menu.

A select element may contain up to 100 selections, provided as an array of simple hashes (see below) in the form element's options field.

Example select form element definition:

{ "label": "Meal preferences", "type": "select", "name": "meal_preferences", "placeholder": "Select a meal preference", "options": [ { "label": "Hindu (Indian) vegetarian", "value": "hindu" }, { "label": "Strict vegan", "value": "vegan" }, { "label": "Kosher", "value": "kosher" }, { "label": "Just put it in a burrito", "value": "burrito" }, { "label": "Other", "other": "other" } ] }

Attribute Type Description label String Label displayed to user. Required. No more than 24 characters. name String Name of form element. Required. No more than 300 characters. type String Set this to select for select elements. placeholder String A string displayed as needed to help guide users in completing the element. 150 character maximum. options Array Provide up to 100 option element attributes. Required for this type. optional Boolean Provide true when the form element is not required. By default, form elements are required.

Select option attributes

Each option you provide in a select form element must have both a label and value .

Option attribute Type Description label String User-facing text for this option. 75 characters maximum. Required. value String The string your app wants to "know" when this option is selected. 75 characters maximum. Absolutely required.

If you happen to provide an integer value attribute, we'll just parse it as a string and absolutely refuse to do any kind of maths for you.

User submission of dialogs

The typical submission workflow is:

When users submit a form, Slack will validate their responses against the dialog's configuration. When the form is successfully submitted, Slack will send a request to your Action URL with the callback_id you set at dialog creation and the values submitted by the user. Your app may then respond to that action by further verifying the response and displaying results or feedback to users.

Client-side validation

Upon a user submission, the API handles a built-in client-side validation and server-side validation.

As soon as your user hits the submit button, Slack client will validate the user's inputs against the validation parameters that you have passes to make sure that all the required fields are filled and the formats are correct. And the form won't submit until the user corrects all errors.

Once everything is fine and the form was successfully submitted, Slack will send the information via HTTP POST to your Action URL, which you registered when configuring your Slack app in the Interactive Components section of app management.

When your app receives either a success or error response payload, you must return the status immediately in less than 3 seconds, and it must be synchronous!

Here, you may want to check errors in the server-side to send the user additional error messages. If the app finds any error with the dialog data, it should respond with a payload describing the elements and error messages. The API returns these errors the client, so that the client will update the dialog with the error messages.

Example error message payload:

{ "errors": [ { "name": "email_address", "error": "Sorry, this email domain is not authorized!" }, { "name": "username", "error": "Uh-oh. This username has been taken!" } ] }

name and error are both strings. name correlates to one of your dialog's named fields and the error is a short string describing how the response is inadequate.

If there is no problem with the submission, your app must respond with 200 OK with an empty body. This will complete the dialog.

Additionally, the payload from your Action URL contains a verification token, which confirms the payload is in fact sent from Slack. Verify the token against your stored records, found in the App Credential section of your app's management console.

The values you receive on your Action URL are almost identical to the interactive message lifecycle.

However, dialog requests do not contain a response_url . To create a message thanking the user or reporting status or answers to a user, you'll need to use a method like chat.postMessage .

For example, if you are building an app for survey, it is still a good idea to send a follow-up message to make sure your valuable user knows the form submission was successful!

Adapting existing workflows to dialogs

Existing workflows using only conversation, message buttons, or message menus can be enhanced with the focused concentration made possible with dialogs.

Imagine a /helpdesk slash command connected to a company's internal IT helpdesk. With very limited syntax enforcement and the wild possibilities inherent in free-form text, filing a ticket is imprecise and less instantly actionable.

/helpdesk hardware "help my cat chewed on my mouse cable it doesn't work anymore"

Commands like this are noble in purpose but could be made more precise in execution with dialogs.

Your software could easily interpret this as a ticket meant for a hardware category. With some heuristics and analysis, your app might derive that it's about a mouse.

Without asking a series of focused questions to illuminate the entire surface area of the user's inquiry, the user's submission is significantly less actionable than its potential.

By invoking a dialog, you may ask specific guided questions around urgency, platform, location, and other nuances made possible with multiple choice.

Another example, illustrated in the animation below, demonstrates a slash command execution leading to an optimized dialog and useful outcome.

